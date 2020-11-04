Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.