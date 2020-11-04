Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Increased by Analyst

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $130.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $74,629.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,819 shares of company stock valued at $34,830,165. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

