Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

