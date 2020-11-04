Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Boosted by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Shares of HSIC opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 32.2% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after buying an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,524,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 99.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after buying an additional 628,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $43,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

