Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Increased by Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HTGC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

NYSE HTGC opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

