Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

HON stock opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

