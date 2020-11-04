Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Boosted by Analyst

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kellogg in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

K opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,334 shares of company stock worth $35,625,875. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

