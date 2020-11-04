Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Increased by Wedbush

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

NRZ opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.70. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 927,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 1,530,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after buying an additional 664,143 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.