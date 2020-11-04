Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,161 shares of company stock worth $9,824,109 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

