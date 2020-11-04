Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Schneider National, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

SNDR stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,132,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,616,000 after acquiring an additional 311,197 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 840,013 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,865.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,206,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,481 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 911,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 100,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.