Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

