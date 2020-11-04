Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 876.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

