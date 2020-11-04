Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Daniel R. Fishback Acquires 5,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Daniel R. Fishback bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $23,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.20. Qumu Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. Research analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.