R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Raised to $22.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

RCM stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,250 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 105,607 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,881 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 158,540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 126,599 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the period.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

