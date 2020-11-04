Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of METC opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.02. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.