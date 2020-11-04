RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

RAPT stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $739.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $36,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $60,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $80,070 and have sold 638,932 shares valued at $19,902,774. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Portland Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,647,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

