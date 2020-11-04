Raymond James Reiterates “C$6.00” Price Target for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE)

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) in a report issued on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

HSE stock opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.10. Husky Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.41%.

About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

