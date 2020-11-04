Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$69,759.60 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.25, for a total value of C$69,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,799,384 shares in the company, valued at C$88,347,836.03.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$69,275.40.

On Monday, October 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.94, for a total value of C$74,810.40.

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.30, for a total value of C$75,900.90.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$77,688.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total value of C$77,865.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.45, for a total value of C$76,355.10.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.39, for a total value of C$76,155.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,984.60.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total value of C$79,419.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total value of C$80,506.50.

TSE REAL opened at C$24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.83. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.01.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

