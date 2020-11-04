Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) recently:

10/23/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00.

10/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,600.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00.

10/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00.

10/20/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $1,286.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist. They now have a $1,580.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $1,460.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,282.00.

9/28/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/15/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $1,358.00 to $1,580.00.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,209.55 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,271.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,126.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

