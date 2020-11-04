Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REG stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.