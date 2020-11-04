Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REG stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

