Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.64.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $557.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $310.74 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $575.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total transaction of $617,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,127 shares of company stock valued at $98,571,236. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

