Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.