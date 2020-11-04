Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.70% of Renasant worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 143.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 1,436,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 41.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Renasant by 251.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 187,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

RNST stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

