Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACCO Brands Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.68 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $554.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.07. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,741,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2,711.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 352,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 340,070 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.