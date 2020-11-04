Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

