Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

TCMD opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $748.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

