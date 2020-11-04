Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.78 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $332.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.04. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $409.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $212,254 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

