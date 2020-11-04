Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crispr Therapeutics AG’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.70). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.89) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $86.82 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $642,056.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

