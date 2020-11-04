Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KTB. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 297.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 299.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,371 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $16,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 503,169 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

