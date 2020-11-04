Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will earn $5.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

NYSE LDOS opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,219,000 after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,130,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after buying an additional 314,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.