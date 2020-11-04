Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $740.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $700.00.

10/28/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $765.00 to $778.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $800.00 to $818.00.

10/20/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $785.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $625.00 to $705.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $734.00 to $765.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $734.00 to $765.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $785.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $742.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the third quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. The company's cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement are expected to support margins. However, the company’s businesses are affected by demand weakness in non-domestic regions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company also faces earnings headwinds stemming from hefty Valspar buyout charges in 2020. Sherwin-Williams is also exposed to currency translation headwinds. Also, Sherwin-Williams' high debt level is a matter of concern.”

9/24/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/24/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $695.00 to $795.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $790.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $674.00.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $710.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $692.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,764 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

