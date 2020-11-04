Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 52,809 Shares

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 52,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $120,404.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,306,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 56,166 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $129,743.46.

On Thursday, October 8th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $144,704.65.

On Friday, September 18th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 100,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 111,436 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $293,076.68.

On Friday, September 4th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $6,615.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 126,100 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $315,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $175,500.91.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $435,134.55.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $285,360.00.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.01. Research Solutions Inc has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Solutions stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Research Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

