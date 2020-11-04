Resideo Technologies (REZI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on REZI. ValuEngine lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.