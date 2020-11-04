Reviewing Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) & Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelon and Consolidated Edison’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $34.44 billion 1.20 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.19 Consolidated Edison $12.57 billion 2.16 $1.34 billion $4.37 18.61

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Edison. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Edison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exelon and Consolidated Edison, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 0 1 2 0 2.67 Consolidated Edison 3 9 1 0 1.85

Exelon currently has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.95%. Consolidated Edison has a consensus target price of $77.77, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Exelon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than Consolidated Edison.

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Edison pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Exelon has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and Consolidated Edison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 7.94% 8.94% 2.48% Consolidated Edison 10.86% 7.92% 2.50%

Summary

Exelon beats Consolidated Edison on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 543 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 89,395 in-service line transformers; 3,745 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,200 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,318 miles of mains and 376,306 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. The company primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

