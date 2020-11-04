Reviewing RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) and KE (NYSE:BEKE)

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of RE/MAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RE/MAX and KE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 0 1 3 0 2.75 KE 0 1 1 0 2.50

RE/MAX presently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. KE has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.70%. Given RE/MAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than KE.

Profitability

This table compares RE/MAX and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX 6.93% 39.78% 7.46% KE N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RE/MAX and KE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $282.29 million 2.15 $25.04 million $1.93 17.35 KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Summary

RE/MAX beats KE on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

