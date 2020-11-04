Reviewing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Byrna Technologies (NYSE:BYRN)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands -1.86% 11.34% 3.19% Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.80 billion 0.69 $471.90 million $2.86 21.31 Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 237.81 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spectrum Brands and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 3 3 0 2.50 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus target price of $52.83, suggesting a potential downside of 13.33%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Byrna Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Supplies segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, and GloFish brand names. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest controls under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as HRG Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. in July 2018. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.