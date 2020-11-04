Reviewing Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) and Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUESQ)

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -1.92% -11.05% -3.48% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $1.01 billion 0.05 -$12.44 million ($0.28) -3.86 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.06 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Tuesday Morning has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tuesday Morning beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corp. engages in the sale of upscale decorative home and lifestyle goods. Its portfolio of products includes bath and body, bed, craft supplies, dinning and kitchen, furniture, gifts and more, gourmet food, holiday and party, home decors, luggage, outdoor, pets, small appliances, and toys. The company was founded by Lloyd Ross in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

