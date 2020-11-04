Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 1166824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a market cap of $12.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.32.

About Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

