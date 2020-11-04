Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 322.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 341,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $24,966,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 186.5% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 270,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 175,905 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 240.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 69,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 121.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 69,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter.

SSO opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

