Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 69,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $84.16.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

