Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,441.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 35.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

