Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.02 on December 4th

Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (LON:RGO) announced a dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RGO opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Riverfort Global Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.08 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Riverfort Global Opportunities

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc invests in the natural resources sector in the United Kingdom. It invests in unlisted/pre IPO and listed companies. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

