Roku (ROKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROKU opened at $203.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $239.14.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,265,448.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,317 shares of company stock valued at $47,961,463. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

