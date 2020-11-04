Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000,000 after acquiring an additional 290,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,713,000 after acquiring an additional 213,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,383,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $383.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

