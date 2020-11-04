Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 10th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

