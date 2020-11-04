Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Receives $6.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of RYI opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

