Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $155.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Sage Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

