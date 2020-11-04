Saia, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $159.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $159.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 5.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Saia by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 3.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.