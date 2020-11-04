SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $553,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,100. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

